Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The wreath-laying ceremony of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Babu Ram, who lost his life in an encounter with terrorists at Pantha Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar last night, was performed here on Sunday.
During the ceremony, police personnel paid their tributes to the assistant sub-inspector.
Three terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an encounter that broke out at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar on Saturday. In the encounter, Babu Ram had also lost his life.
"Three terrorists gunned down by security forces in an encounter that began at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar. One police personnel lost his life," police had said.
According to the Kashmir Zone police, Babu Ram lost his life in the encounter which began after terrorists opened fire at a joint naka of police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Pantha Chowk area.
Following this joint parties of the police and CRPF cordoned off the area and began a search operation. During the search, terrorists again opened fire upon the search parties, leading to an encounter, according to the police. (ANI)
Wreath-laying ceremony of cop killed in Pantha Chowk encounter held in Srinagar
ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2020 12:31 IST
