Wreath-laying ceremony of J-K constable held in Anantnag

Anantnag/Buldhana [India], April 20 (ANI): The wreath-laying ceremony of slain Selection Grade Constable Manzoor Ahmad was held on Monday at District Police Lines in Anantnag.

The ceremony was held by the district police as Manzoor had succumbed to a bullet injury after being shot by terrorists in the district on Sunday.

Meanwhile, wreath-laying and last rites ceremony of CRPF's Chandrakant Bhakare was held in Maharashtra's Buldhana who lost his life in Sopore terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Saturday, three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans lost their lives and two others were injured in a terrorist attack in Sopore town of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Both the injured CRPF jawans underwent surgery and are in ICU and in a stable condition.

Forty-two-year-old Rajeev Sharma from Vaishali in Bihar, CB Bhakare (38) from Buldhana and Parmar Stayapal Singh (28) from Sabarkantha in Gujarat lost their lives in the attack.

Terrorists attacked a joint party of CRPF and the state police in Sopore, officials had said. (ANI)