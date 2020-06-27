Wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate 12th death anniversary of Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw held in Wellington

Wellington (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 27 (ANI): Wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the 12th death anniversary of Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw was held at his final resting place here at Wellington on Saturday.

Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, widely known as Sam Manekshaw and Sam Bahadur, was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal.

Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw was born on April 03, 1914, at Amritsar. He had an illustrious military career spanning over four decades. (ANI)

