Wrestler Babita Phogat's cousin Ritika dies allegedly by suicide

Charkhi Dadri (Haryana) [India], March 18 (ANI): Ritika Phogat, wrestler and cousin of wrestlers Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat, allegedly committed suicide on Monday after she lost a final bout at a wrestling tournament in Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

Haryana police said that the reason behind the suicide might be her defeat in a state-level competition held in Bharatpur between March 12 and 14.

Ram Singh Bishnoi Deputy Superintendent of Police Charkhi Dadri said, "Ritika lost the final of a junior championship at Bharatpur by one point and she came in second place which may have been the reason behind her suicide."



He said that post mortem had been conducted and further investigation is underway. The body has been handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem.

She was found dead at the home of her uncle and legendary wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat late Monday

Vijay Kumar Singh, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways also posted on Twitter: "Terrible news that we lost #RitikaPhogat who had a brilliant career ahead. The world has changed from where it was some decades ago. Athletes are facing pressures which were not there earlier. An essential part of their training should be to deal with these pressures."

17-year-old Ritika has for several years been training at the academy of Dronacharya Awardee Mahabir Phogat in Balali.

Ritika's brother, Harendra Mamera said: "I do not know why Ritika took such a step. Mahabir Pahalwan and Ritika's father were also with Ritika during the match. After the defeat, she was also told of the importance of victory and defeat," he added. (ANI)

