Wrestler Sushil Kumar kept in separate cell at Delhi's Mandoli jail due to 'security reasons': Sources

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Wrestler Sushil Kumar, who was arrested in connection with the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium, has been kept in a separate cell of Delhi's Mandoli jail due to security reasons, according to the sources.

He has been kept in Mandoli's jail number 15 and is not allowed to meet anyone.

Sources said that Kumar was served food as per the jail manual on Wednesday night. The wrestler also did yoga and exercise in the morning.



A Delhi court on Wednesday remanded wrestler Sushil Kumar to judicial custody and rejected the plea by the Delhi Police seeking an extension of his police custody in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl matter that led to the death of wrestler Sagar Dhankar.

The 38-year-old wrestler, a prime suspect in the Sagar Dankar's murder case, and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala were arrested by a team of Delhi Police special cell on May 23 in the Mundka area of the national capital. A non-bailable warrant was issued against Kumar and others in the case.

According to the Police, Kumar had been on the run trying to evade his arrest. He had crossed the borders of as many as seven states and union territories. He also constantly changed his SIM cards in an effort to avoid arrest.

A brawl among wrestlers was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and later they had to be admitted to a hospital. Sagar, one of the injured, died during the treatment. (ANI)

