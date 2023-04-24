Wrestlers protest against WFI chief: Delhi Police starts probe, seeks report from committee

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Delhi Police on Monday sought a report from the investigation committee set up by the Union Sports Ministry to investigate the allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and has begun a probe into the fresh complaint by wrestlers, a senior officer said on Monday.

"A report has been sought from the probe committee and after that, the investigation can get a direction. Seven players had filed a complaint against the WFI chief. Many facts will come to the fore after getting the report of the committee," said the Delhi Police official.

After a protest led by some prominent wrestlers of the country this January, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had announced the formation of an 'oversight committee' to probe allegations levelled against the WFI and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other coaches.

The committee was tasked with submitting a report on the issue to the ministry.

Top wrestlers have now resumed their sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar here in the national capital after filing a complaint at the Connaught Place police station on Friday (April 21) stating that seven female wrestlers, including one minor, were harassed and exploited by Brij Bhushan in his capacity as WFI chief.



Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia said that this time "all parties are welcome" to join them and they won't back down till action is taken against the BJP MP.

"It's been more than 48 hours since the complaint was made, but an FIR has not been filed yet," Punia told ANI.

The ace wrestler said that this time they will not turn down anyone, and whoever wants to support their protest could come and join them.

"...This time, all parties are welcome to join our protest whether it is BJP, Congress, AAP or any other party.....we're not affiliated with any party...," he said.

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Delhi Police to register an FIR on the issue.

Top Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya, and Sakshi Malik, held a sit-in protest in Jantar Mantar in January this year, demanding that Brij Bhushan be removed from the head office and the Wrestling Federation of India be disbanded.

They had accused the WFI body and its chief of sexual harassment and mistreatment of wrestlers. (ANI)

