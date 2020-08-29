Writ petition filed on behalf of Puducherry Govt in SC to stall NEET: RKR Anantharaman

Puducherry [India], Aug 29 (ANI): On behalf of the Puducherry Government, MLA RKR Anantharaman has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court to stall the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET).

"On behalf of the Puducherry government, we filed a writ petition in the top court to stall the NEET. The case has been filed in my name," said Anantharaman.

"The petition will be heard by next week. We hope for a good ruling from the Supreme Court which will safeguard the student community," he added.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the members of Congress party and its student wing - National Students' Union of India, had held protests across the country against the Centre's decision to conduct JEE and NEET in September and demanded the Centre to postpone the examinations in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The protests against the decision were held across different states and Union Territories of the country including Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Odisha, and Gujarat.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday had said that the safety and future of the students was the topmost priority with regard to the conduction of the JEE and NEET amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that several steps including the increase in the number of exam centres had been taken.

The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct the NEET on Septemeber 13 and JEE examinations between September 1-6. (ANI)

