Written test for Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun to be held on June 5

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 7 (ANI): The written entrance examination for admission to the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun, for January 2022 term will be conducted on June 5.

"The applications duly completed must reach on or before April 15. Applications received after April 15 will not be entertained," said a spokesperson, the Directorate of Defence Services Welfare, Punjab.

The spokesperson also informed that only boys are eligible to apply for the admission.



"Selected candidates will be given admission in class 8. The written part of the examination will consist of three papers, namely, English, Mathematics and General Knowledge. Minimum pass marks in each paper including interview will be 50 per cent," read a statement by the Punjab government.

The viva-voce test will be held for only those candidates who qualify in the written exam and the date for the viva-voce test has been fixed as October 6.

The written paper will be conducted at Lala Lajpat Rai Bhawan in Chandigarh. (ANI)

