"Wrong appointments should be cancelled", Uttarakhand CM lauds Assembly Speaker for constituting panel to probe irregularities in Vidhan Sabha recruitments

Bageshwar (Uttarakhand) [India], September 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday expressed gratitude to Assembly Speaker Ritu Bhushan Khanduri for constituting a committee to probe the alleged irregularities in the recruitment in Vidhan Sabha Secretariat, and said that the wrong appointments should be cancelled.



Speaking to ANI, Dhami said, "I'd like to thank Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker for immediately constituting a committee to investigate the irregularities in the UKSSSC paper leak case. We assure the youth of justice. No one will be spared. Those who have laboured hard won't be let down. As far as the Assembly is concerned, the Speaker has constituted the committee. We had urged her to constitute a committee and all the complaints of irregularities in the recruitment should be investigated, and cancel the irregular recruitments."

