Wrong to blame only Kejriwal, people of Delhi for air pollution: Sanjay Singh

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday said that it is wrong to blame Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and people of the city for the rising pollution in Delhi and national capital region (NCR).

"The state governments and the central government have to take responsibility for air pollution as well. Arvind Kejriwal and the people of Delhi are entirely blamed for it. This is wrong. We have reduced the air pollution in the city by 25 per cent," he told ANI.

Singh also said: "Is Kejriwal also responsible for the pollution in Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Kanpur and other cities with high air pollution?"

Notably, the air quality in the national capital and its neighboring states has dipped in the past few days.

Singh also commented the violence between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on Saturday.

"I condemn the way police assaulted and locked up lawyers over such a small dispute. Is it fair that police enter into court premises and assault lawyers? Retaliation has also taken place. I am not denying that but the chambers of the lawyers were broken and their people were attacked," he added. (ANI)

