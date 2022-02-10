WWE wrestler, actor 'The Great Khali' joins BJP

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Indian professional wrestler and actor Dalip Singh Rana, also known as 'The Great Khali', joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday in presence of Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh and Lok Sabha MP Sunita Duggal here in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, Rana said, "I'm glad to have joined BJP. I feel that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work for the nation makes him the right PM. So, I thought to be a part of his governance for the nation's development. I joined the party after being influenced by the BJP's national policy."



Stressing on his devotion to the party and ready to work in every role for the party, Rana told ANI, "PM Modi's ideology is the ideology that takes the country forward. Whatever duty will be assigned by the party, I will live up to it. Wherever I will be asked to go, I will go there and will campaign there. BJP has become my family and will support the party as much as possible."

Welcoming The Great Khali to the party, MoS Jitendra Singh said, "I welcome The Great Khali to the party. Today he has taken the membership of BJP. His size, his personality is such that the whole world knows him."

"I am sure that he will also play an important role in making BJP strong. With his joining to the party, he will inspire the youth and other people of the country," he said. (ANI)

