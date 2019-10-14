XVU car rams into a shop in Vijayawada

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): An over speeding XVU car rammed into a shop at Lb Sastry Street in Seetharampuram village of Vijayawada on Monday morning.

No causalities have been reported. However, few autos and bikes were damaged in the mishap.

It is being suspected that a minor was driving the vehicle.

[{485024a0-269e-472e-967a-195fecb372b3:intradmin/carxuvc_oct14.jpg.jpg}]

Further details awaited. (ANI)