Yaba tablets worth Rs 7.5 lakh seized in Assam, 2 apprehended

Cachar (Assam) [India], March 1 (ANI): Contraband yaba tablets worth about Rs 7.5 lakh has been seized from Assam's Cachar district and two people were arrested, said officials on Wednesday.

Based on credible information, a joint operation was launched by the Assam Rifles and Sonai Police Station and seized 2500 yaba tablets worth Rs 7.5 lakh.



The apprehended people have been identified as Nojrul Haq and Eklas Uddin Laskar.

"Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), seized 2500 yaba tablets worth Rs 7.5 lakh from Gen Area Sadin Bazar, under Sonai PS, Cachar District, Assam on February 28, 2023," the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The individuals along with seized yaba tablets were handed over to Sonai Police Station of Cachar District in Assam on February 28 for further investigation and legal proceedings. (ANI)

