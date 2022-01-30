Yadavindra Singh Kang resigns from post of vice-president of Punjab Infotech

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 30 (ANI): Miffed at not getting a Congress ticket from Kharar-52 Assembly constituency, Yadavindra Singh Kang, Member, Zila Parishad, Mohali, has resigned from the post of Vice-Chairman, Punjab Infotech.



"I hereby submit my resignation and relinquish my charge as Sr. Vice Chairman, Punjab Information and Communication Technology Corporation Limited (Punjab Infotech) w.e.f. 27.01.2022," read the resignation letter addressed to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Kang had staked his claim from the Youth Congress quota for the Kharar Assembly constituency where he had been working for the past 10 years, besides his father Jagmohan Singh Kang who had served the people of the area for over three decades.

Kang said with the denial of ticket to him, all Congress workers and leaders were demoralised and were aghast at the working of Congress high command for ignoring a deserving and winning candidate like him. (ANI)

