Yami Gautam becomes brand ambassador of Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet 2019, says 'I am all for state'

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Bollywood actor Yami Gautam who has been selected as the brand ambassador of the Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet 2019, on Thursday thanked the Himachal Pradesh Government for the opportunity and assured that she is "all for the state."

"Today marked an important beginning of my association as the brand ambassador of the Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet 2019 by the Himachal Pradesh Government," Yami told the media.

She continued, "And me being called to this platform by the government is a very big thing as I belong to this state."

The 30-year-old actor who was born in Bilaspur town of the state said, "Himachal shouldn't only be my birthplace but become the workplace too."

Assuring that she is determined to take Himachal Pradesh ahead and bring in investments, Yami continued, "Be it organic farming or tourism, I want to take it ahead by all means. I am all for my state."

"But this first of its initiative by the Himachal government under Jai Ram Thakur was a very necessary meet-up and also turned out well," she added.

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for efforts towards taking India to "new heights", the 'Vicky Donor' actor said, "the heights that our Prime Minister has taken India to, is a matter of proud without any doubt."

The two-day Himachal Pradesh Investors Meet being held here was attended by the Prime Minister on Thursday along with Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The meet will showcase investment opportunities in the state. The state government will showcase the policy and regulatory environment and investment scope across eight focus sectors to boost manufacturing and employment opportunities in the state. (ANI)

