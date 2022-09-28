Yamuna continues to flow above danger mark in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): With the regular increase in the water level, the Yamuna on Wednesday continued to flow above the danger mark in the national capital.

Although the danger mark for river Yamuna is 205.33 metres, it reached the 206.59-metre mark at 7 am today.

Notably, as a result of heavy rainfall in Delhi for three consecutive days, the river crossed its danger mark on Tuesday afternoon after reaching 206.30 meters.

On Tuesday, owing to the danger caused by the rise in water level, the northern railways suspended the rail traffic over the old Yamuna Bridge from 4:00 pm (on Tuesday).

Consequently, a number of short-terminated and short-originated trains were also cancelled or diverted by the northern railways.



The list of cancelled trains included Delhi - Saharanpur Special, Delhi - Saharanpur Express, Delhi - Aligarh Special, Shamli - Delhi Special, Aligarh - Delhi Special and Panipat - Delhi Special (JCO 28.09.22).

The Delhi - Kathgodam SK Express via New Delhi - Sahibabad, Delhi - Katihar Champaran Humsafar Express via New Delhi - Sahibabad, Jaiselmer - Jammu Tawi Shalimar Express via New Delhi - Sahibabad, Amritsar - Katihar Express via New Delhi - Sahibabad and Delhi - Haridwar Express via New Delhi - Sahibabad were diverted as per the notification from northern railways.

The Hazrat Nizamuddin - Ghaziabad Special was also scheduled to take a short termination at Delhi, and Aligarh - Delhi Special took it at Ghaziabad.

Delhi - Shamli - Saharanpur Special from Delhi Shahdara, Delhi - Khurja Special from Delhi Shahdara, Khurja - Delhi Special from Delhi Shahdara, Saharanpur - Delhi Special from Delhi Shahdara also originated shortly, according to the information received from the northern railways.

Meanwhile, due to incessant rains in the national capital, many roads have been affected by waterlogging, uprooting of trees and potholes.

However, the India Meteorological Department in its Delhi forecast for the next seven days predicted partly cloudy sky till October 3 and generally cloudy sky with little rain on October 4. (ANI)

