Yamuna crosses danger mark in Delhi; Railways cancels several trains

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): The Yamuna river in Delhi crossed the danger mark on Tuesday afternoon. The river's water level reached 206.30 meters, this happened after the national capital received rainfall for three consecutive days.

The danger mark of the Yamuna river is 205.33 meters.

Owing to the danger caused by the rise in water level, the northern railways suspended the rail traffic over the old Yamuna Bridge from 4:00 pm today.

Consequently, a number of short-terminated and short-originated trains have been cancelled or diverted by the northern railways.

The list of cancelled trains includes Delhi - Saharanpur Special, Delhi - Saharanpur Express, Delhi - Aligarh Special, Shamli - Delhi Special, Aligarh - Delhi Special and Panipat - Delhi Special (JCO 28.09.22).



The Delhi - Kathgodam SK Express via New Delhi - Sahibabad, Delhi - Katihar Champaran Humsafar Express via New Delhi - Sahibabad, Jaiselmer - Jammu Tawi Shalimar Express via New Delhi - Sahibabad, Amritsar - Katihar Express via New Delhi - Sahibabad and Delhi - Haridwar Express via New Delhi - Sahibabad have been diverted as per the notification form northern railways.

The Hazrat Nizamuddin - Ghaziabad Special will take a short termination at Delhi, and Aligarh - Delhi Special will take a short termination at Ghaziabad.

Delhi - Shamli - Saharanpur Special from Delhi Shahdara, Delhi - Khurja Special from Delhi Shahdara, Khurja - Delhi Special from Delhi Shahdara, Saharanpur - Delhi Special from Delhi Shahdara will short originate according to the information received from the northern railways.

Meanwhile, due to incessant rains in the national capital, many roads have been affected by waterlogging, uprooting of trees and potholes.

"Due to incessant rains in Delhi in the last 24 hours, many roads have been affected by waterlogging, uprooting of trees and potholes. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches for their convenience," Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet. (ANI)

