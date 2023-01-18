Yamuna has become '200 per cent poisonous' after formation of AAP govt, says LoP Ramvir Bidhuri

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): The Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Wednesday claimed that the Yamuna river has become "200 per cent poisonous" after the formation of CM Arvind Kejriwal's AAP government in Delhi.

Bidhuri along with other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs protested outside the residence of CM Kejriwal on Wednesday.

"Thousands of acres of land around Yamuna have become poisonous, and both crops and vegetables being grown there have become poisonous," he stated.



Bidhuri stated that as an opposition, the BJP will raise the issue of the pollution of Yamuna in the House today.

Even on such a serious issue, Kejriwal's government is not ready for debate inside the House, he added.

"If the debate on these issues is not allowed inside the House, then all the Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs will protest outside the Chief Minister's office and outside the Deputy CM's office," he stated.

"The government did not give any answer to the Centre regarding the help of Rs 2,500 crore received by the Delhi government from the Centre for cleaning the Yamuna," he further stated. (ANI)

