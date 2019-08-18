Rising water level in Yamuna (file pic)
Rising water level in Yamuna (file pic)

Yamuna water level rise: DM orders evacuation of people from East Delhi's low lying areas

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 23:05 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 18 (ANI): In view of the rising water level in the Yamuna River in the national capital, the District Magistrate (East) has issued orders to concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrates to evacuate people and shift them to relief camps or suitable locations.
"Whereas the water level in Yamuna River is rising due to heavy rains as well as release of water from Hatni Kund Barrage and water level of river Yamuna may likely to rise up 207 metre by 10 am at ORB by tomorrow i.e. 19 August, 2019 pitting risk to public life and property," read the order.
"And whereas it has come to the notice that many people live/work/wander in flood plains of Yamuna River which is dangerous considering the flood situation. Therefore, I direct the concern SDMs for complete evacuation from the low lying area of East district with the help of Delhi Police and CDVs. By 9 am on 19 August and shift them in relief camps /suitable location," said the order from District Magistrate (East).
The Yamuna level started rising near the catchment area on Sunday after water was released from Hathni Kund Barrage in Yamuna Nagar.
Irrigation Department official Haridev Kamboj told ANI, "Till 3 pm, 7,60,466 cusec of water was released from the barrage, which could affect low-lying areas in Delhi in the next 48 hours. The release of water began at 4 am. The administration has sounded a high alert in all the nearby areas of Yamuna Nagar." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 23:10 IST

Fugitive gang leader for duping passengers arrested from Mumbai...

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): A fugitive gang leader of agents, who used to cheat passengers on the pretext of providing visa, was arrested from Mumbai Immigration by a Delhi Police team deployed at IGI Airport in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 23:05 IST

4G internet services to be made operational only after assessing...

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Divisional Commissioner of Jammu Sanjeev Verma on Sunday said the 4G internet services have not been restored as a precaution to keep a check over rumour-mongering that can vitiate the atmosphere.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 23:05 IST

Bengaluru: Jain community files police complaint after Hindi...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): An FIR has been lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by the Jain community in Bengaluru against some alleged pro-Kannada activists who created ruckus at a Jain prayer hall in the city.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:54 IST

150 people rescued from Lahul-Spiti after road washes away due...

Lahaul-Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): As many as 150 people, including foreigners, were rescued after a road was washed away due to the incessant rain in Lahul-Spiti district, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:41 IST

Assam: ZUF cadre apprehended by troops of Assam Rifles

Cachar (Assam) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Troops of Assam Rifles on Saturday apprehended a ZUF cadre from Namdailong area of Cachar District in South Assam with arms and ammunition.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:33 IST

Sukhbir Singh Badal slams Amarinder Singh for deciding to...

Abohar (Punjab) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday condemned Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's decision to celebrate the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, the person who, the former asserted, is primarily responsible fo

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:31 IST

Rajasthan: Govt promises fair probe into death of Harish Jatav,...

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The family members of Rattiram Jatav, who had consumed poison on August 15, ended their three-day-long strike on Sunday after talks with Tapukura hospital administration.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:27 IST

Over 190 primary schools will open on Monday in Srinagar:...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday said that over 190 primary schools will re-open tomorrow in Srinagar, besides restoring "full functionality" of government offices across Kashmir valley.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:11 IST

National president of BJP will be elected before Dec 31: JP Nadda

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): BJP will elect its national president before December 31, said the party's working president JP Nadda while addressing a public meeting here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:06 IST

People will re-elect Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana CM: Rajnath Singh

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Lauding the governance of Haryana under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday exuded confidence that the BJP will return to power once again in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:03 IST

Step-in for relief work in flood, rain hit areas: JP Nadda urges...

New Delhi (India), Aug 18 (ANI): Expressing profound grief over the loss of human lives due to heavy rainfall and flood in several states including northern states, BJP working president JP Nadda has urged BJP workers to step-in for the relief work in the natural disaster-hit areas.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 21:55 IST

Abolition of Triple Talaq will ensure dignity, equality to...

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Abolition of Triple Talaq will ensure dignity and equality to crores of Muslim women, said Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah here on Sunday.

Read More
iocl