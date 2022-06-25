Yashwant Sinha promises to raise voice for farmers, workers, unemployed youth if he wins presidential polls

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Pointing out that India is currently going through extremely difficult times, Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha promises to raise his voice for farmers, workers, unemployed youth, women and all marginalised sections of society if he wins the election.

In a letter to Opposition parties on Friday, Sinha thanked them for choosing him unanimously as their common presidential candidate and assured them that he will conscientiously uphold, without fear or favour, the basic values and guiding ideals of the Constitution.

"I am overwhelmed with feelings of gratitude towards you and leaders of all the Opposition parties for choosing me unanimously as your common candidate to contest the Presidential Election, to be held on July 18, 2022. I thank you for the trust and confidence they have reposed in me. I assure you -- and the People of India --- that, if elected, I shall conscientiously uphold, without fear or favour, the basic values and guiding ideals of the Indian Constitution. In particular, as the Custodian of the Constitution, I shall not allow the light of democracy and secularism to be dimmed by the executive," Sinha said in a letter.

He said that he will do his utmost to ensure that the majesty of the Indian Parliament remains safe from attacks by the forces of authoritarianism.

"I shall not allow the independence and integrity of democratic institutions to be weaponised against political opponents, as is happening now. I shall do my utmost to ensure that the majesty of the Indian Parliament remains safe from attacks by the forces of authoritarianism. I shall not allow the ongoing assaults on the Federal Structure of the Constitution, whereby the government is attempting to rob the state governments of their legitimate rights and powers," he said.



"India is currently going through extremely difficult times. I shall raise my voice for the common people -- kisans, workers, unemployed youth, women and all marginalised sections of society," said Sinha.

He further said he plans to begin his campaign by visiting as many state capitals as he possibly can.

"After filing my nomination papers on June 27, I plan to begin my campaign by visiting as many state capitals as I possibly can. I hope to meet you as well as the MPs and MLAs belonging to your party to seek your support and guidance," he added.

On June 21, Sinha was named as the common candidate of the Opposition for the Presidential elections. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had made the announcement of his name as the presidential candidate of the opposition during a meeting.

The announcement comes shortly after Sinha hinted that he has accepted the proposal made by a section of Opposition leaders to make him their presidential candidate.

Sinha, who had quit the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2018, joined the TMC last year. He was later appointed as the party's vice-president.

The election for the office of the President of India is scheduled for July 18 and the counting of votes, if needed, will be done on July 21. (ANI)

