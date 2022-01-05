Yatra slips for Mata Vaishno Devi temple to be issued only through Shrine Board's website, mobile app

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 5 (ANI): Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Tuesday announced that the Yatra slips for the visit can only be obtained through the Board's website and mobile app the Shrine Board.



"The Yatra slip will be issued online through Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board's website www.maavaishnodevi.org and mobile app (Mata Vaishno Devi App) only," said the Shrine Board's notification.

The Shrine Board also said that it has not authorized any private travel agency for helicopter booking from Katra-Sanjichhat-Katra. The online booking of the Helicopter is available only at Shrine Board's official website and mobile app.

The decision comes days after 12 persons died and 16 injured in the stampede at the Vaishno Devi shrine on Saturday. (ANI)

