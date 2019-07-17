Yeddyurappa plays cricket with BJP legislators at Bengaluru resort

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 16 (ANI): As political crisis looms large over Karnataka, BJP state president B. S. Yeddyurappa was seen engrossed in a game of cricket with BJP MLAs at Ramada resort here on Tuesday.

In the evening, Yeddyurappa also listened to 'Bhajans' (devotional songs) along with his colleagues.

BJP stacked its MLAs at the Ramada Resort last week after the Assembly session. Congress and JD (S) too shifted their MLAs to Taj Yeshwantpur and Prestige Golfshire Club in the city, allegedly in their bid to keep their flock intact.

The 13-month-old coalition government in Karnataka slumped into crisis following the resignation of several Congress and JD(S) MLAs from the membership of the House.

The ruling alliance is making all efforts to protect its government which seems to have fallen short of a majority.

In a twist to the political stalemate in Karnataka, the apex court had on July 12 ordered a status quo until July 16 on a plea filed by 10 dissident MLAs of Congress and JD (S)seeking a direction to the Assembly Speaker to accept their resignation and not proceed with the applications for their disqualification.

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday pass the order on the petition of dissident MLAs of Congress and JD(S) seeking a direction to the Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to accept their resignation and not proceed with the application for their disqualification (ANI)

