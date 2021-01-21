Yediyurappa allocates portfolios to newly inducted cabinet ministers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 21 (ANI): Karnataka's Yediyurappa-led government on Thursday distributed portfolios to 18 new ministers who were inducted into the cabinet last week.

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala approved all the portfolio allocations.

Ministers Aravind Limbavali, N Nagaraj, Umesh Kaati are among the recipients of important portfolios. They have been assigned the Forest Department, Excise Department, and Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department respectively.



While R Shankar has bagged the Municipal Administration Department, the Minor Irrigation Department has come in CP Yogeshwara's fold.

The Yediyurappa government expanded its cabinet after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday last week.

Earlier, Congress leaders had slammed the government for ignoring SC/ST and minorities and giving portfolios to people belonging to a particular community. (ANI)

