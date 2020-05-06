Yediyurappa announces Rs 1,610 cr COVID-19 package, urges migrant workers to stay back

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 6 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday urged migrant workers to stay back as construction activities have resumed and also announced a Rs 1,610 crores COVID-19 financial package for the state.

The Chief Minister also said that close to one lakh persons, including migrant workers and students, among others, have so far been sent back to their home towns from Karnataka.

"We have sent around one lakh people in 3,500 buses and trains, back to their home towns. I have also appealed to migrant workers to stay as the construction work has resumed now," the Chief Minister said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"A package of Rs 1,610 crores will be released as COVID-19 financial relief. One time compensation of Rs 5,000 will be given to 2,30,000 barbers and 7,75,000 drivers," he added.

During the course of the press conference, the Chief Minister also announced compensation for floriculturists in the state. (ANI)