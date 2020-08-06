Yediyurappa asks district incharge ministers to tour rain-hit areas

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 6 (ANI): The district in-charge ministers have been asked to tour areas facing a flood-like situation, remain in their districts, and also ensure distribution of relief, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa said on Thursday.

"I have already ordered release of Rs 50 crore for emergency relief works in rain-hit districts and asked ministers to take decisions about works that need to be immediately carried out in the affected areas. I have assured them of additional funds for relief work, if required," Yediyurappa said.

The CM had asked the state chief secretary on Wednesday to take necessary steps to face the situation arising from heavy rainfall and issued instructions for releasing Rs 50 crore for emergencies.

"CM BS Yediyurappa has instructed the chief secretary to take appropriate precautions in view of the rise in rainfall activity across the state. The CM advised the chief secretary to keep in touch with district officials and instructed to release Rs 50 crore for emergencies," an official release said.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert in a number of districts in the state. (ANI)

