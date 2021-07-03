Yediyurappa asks Stalin not to oppose Mekedatu project, suggests engaging in bilateral talks

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 3 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday wrote to his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin, asking him not to oppose his government's Mekedatu project, arguing that it would immensely benefit both states.

In the letter, Yediyurappa suggested a bilateral meeting in the presence of concerned officials to address issues and clear all apprehensions.

The project, stipulated to meeting the drinking and domestic water needs of the people of Karnataka, including the whole city of Bengaluru, in no way affects the interests of the farming communities of Tamil Nadu, he said.

"The Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project is contemplated with an objective to regulate the flow of water to Tamil Nadu... so as to generate 400 MW of power and to additionally utilize 4.75 tmc of water for meeting drinking and domestic water needs," he wrote.

"Notwithstanding the above, the Tamil Nadu government has already filed a Miscellaneous Application before the Hon'ble Supreme Court, against the said project. In the meanwhile, as you are aware, the Government of Karnataka has also filed a necessary application before the Government of India, seeking approval for Terms of Reference (ToR) to conduct Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) studies," he said.

The Chief Minister further pointed out that Tamil Nadu had not entered into any kind of negotiations nor secured consent from the Government of Karnataka for two of its own planned two Hydro-Power Projects - the Kundah pumped storage Hydro-Electric Project and the Sillahalla pumped storage Hydro-Electric Project in Bhavani sub-basin of Cauvery basin.

He added that in the interest of all concerned, and for the two states to have a better relationship if the Tamil Nadu Government in the right spirit would not oppose the implementation of the project.

"In order to address issues, if any, it is suggested that a bilateral meeting could also be held in the presence of concerned officials to clear all apprehensions," he said.

He also conveyed his good wishes to Stalin on recently assuming charge as Chief Minister and said that he looked forward to continued cooperation and strengthening relations between the two States. (ANI)