Yediyurappa condemns Maharashtra Deputy CM's remark on Belagavi

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday condemned Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's remarks about incorporating Belgaum (Belagavi) and some other areas of Karnataka into Maharashtra.

Cornering Pawar, Yediyurappa said that Pawar's statement is aimed to trigger some unwanted controversy and also urged him not to make such remarks.

"I condemn Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's statement that Belgaum and other places belong to them. It is not right for him to comment. I condemn it. The whole world knows the Mahajan Committee report is the final report," Yediyurappa told reporters here.



"Just like Kannadigas Marathi speaking people also belong to us. Maratha Development Authority formed for the development of the community of Maratha. They are the strong Hindutvavadi, they also participated in Vishwa Kannada Sammelana in Belagavi," he said.

Karnataka and Maharashtra have been at loggerheads for decades over areas along their border in districts like Belagavi, Karwar, and Nipani.

Earlier, JC Madhuswamy, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister said that the winter session of the Karnataka Assembly will be held from December 7 to 15. (ANI)

