Yediyurappa makes changesin in the spellling of name

Bengaluru [Karnataka], [India], July 26 (ANI): Hours before taking oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa dropped a 'd' and replaced it with an 'I' in his name, which will now be spelt B S Yediyurappa.

The change reflected on hs twitter handle as BJP President at around 3 PM on Friday.

Reportedly, Yediyurappa has already started using this spelling on his official letterheads and the letter staking a claim for the formation of the new government also had this new spelling.

Yediyurappa's personal website, which is also endorsed through his twitter handle, however, still uses the old spelling.

Yediyurappa was sworn in as the 25 th chief minister of Karnataka on Friday evening at little past 6 pm. (ANI)

