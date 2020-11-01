Yediyurappa participates in Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 1 (ANI): Clad with a mask, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa participated in the celebrations of 65th Karnataka Rajyotsava on Sunday at an empty Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.



Ministers, legislators, and officials were among others present at the venue. All were seen wearing masks and adhering to the guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic. The celebrations were inaugurated by the Department of Public Education, Yediyurappa informed via a tweet.





In another tweet earlier today, the Chief Minister wished the people of the state on its formation day and emphasised the significance of the Kannada language.

"Happy 65th Kannada Rajyotsavam to all the people of the country. Let us unite with the protection of Kannada language and culture and for the creation of a prosperous, healthy, coexistent, developing Karnataka. Karnataka to breathe!," he wrote on Twitter (roughly translated from Kannada).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the people of Karnataka and hailed their skills and progress.

"Karnataka Rajyotsava greetings to my sisters and brothers of Karnataka. Powered by the strength and skills of the people of the state, Karnataka is scaling new heights of progress. I pray for the happiness and good health of the people of Karnataka," he tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar were among others to greet people of the state on the occasion. (ANI)

