Yediyurappa to meet PM Modi, Shah in Delhi tomorrow

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday, to discuss the much-awaited cabinet expansion in the state.

Earlier today, Yediyurappa visited Shivamogga to attend MLC Ayanuru Manjunath's daughter's wedding and made the announcement of his visit to Delhi while addressing media persons here.

"I will go to Delhi by 11 am tomorrow, I will meet Prime Minister Modi, JP Nadda and Amit Shah. The cabinet expansion is pending for a long time. Probably expansion will be done in two days. I will return on Saturday," he said.

The Chief Minister also said that he will present the Budget on March 5 and the main focus will be on the agricultural sector.

"I will present the Budget on March 5 and priority will be on agriculture. No additional funds are required for Shivamogga's development. Existing works will take at least two years to be completed with sufficient funds," he further said. (ANI)

