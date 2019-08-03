Yediyurappa to meet Prime Minister on August 6

New Delhi (India), Aug 3 (ANI): With his Cabinet yet to be constituted fully, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will be visiting Delhi for discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Mod on August 6.

As per official schedule, he will also call on Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. He is also slated to meet union ministers and Members of Parliament (MPs) from Karnataka.

Yediyurappa was sworn-in as the 25th chief minister of Karnataka on July 26, following the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government after it lost the trust vote. However, his Cabinet is yet to be constituted.

On July 29, he sailed through the confidence motion that was held through a voice vote in the state Assembly. (ANI)

