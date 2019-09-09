Yediyurappa to visit flood-affected areas in Belagavi

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will visit flood-affected areas in Belagavi district tomorrow.

The Chief Minister will take stock of the operations which were undertaken to provide relief to the flood victims in the district, an official said.

Of the 22 flood battered districts in the state, the most affected one was Belagavi, where maximum deaths were reported.

Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Yediyurappa had undertaken an aerial survey of flood-affected areas.

The Chief Minister had briefed Shah about the rescue and relief operations that were underway in the state.

Heavy rains and floods have claimed around 82 lives in the state, a government statement had said. (ANI)