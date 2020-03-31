Yediyurappa urges people to donate to CM's Relief Fund to fight coronavirus

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday appealed to people to contribute to the Chief Minister Relief Fund to help the state to fight against the coronavirus.

"Karnataka is doing its best to battle the coronavirus pandemic. But without the support of our citizens, industrialists and corporate leaders it will be difficult to win this battle," Karnataka Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

"I hereby request everyone to kindly contribute to the CMRF and help the state tide over this difficult situation," another tweet said.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state rose to 98 on Tuesday, according to the state government.

This includes three deaths and six patients who were cured and discharged, leaving the active cases to 89. (ANI)