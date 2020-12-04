Yediyurappa urges pro-Kannada activists to withdraw Dec 5 bandh call

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 4 (ANI): There is no need to call a bandh as it gives people an opportunity to cause inconveniences to others, said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday.

Speaking to media regarding the state-wide Bandh called by pro-Kannada activists on December 5, Yediyurappa said, "There is no need for any kind of bandh as it gives people an opportunity to cause inconveniences to others. I promise to take all sections of society together."



Po-Kannda groups led by Vatal Nagraj called for a bandh on December 5 against the Karnataka government's decision to allot Rs 50 crore for the Maratha Development Board in the state.

Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for adopting a "divide and rule policy" by announcing the constitution of a Maratha development authority in the state.

"BS Yediyurappa as always is adopting divide and rule policy by establishing Maratha development authority. With only electoral benefits in mind, Yediyurappa is taking the unscientific route of establishing development bodies based on only castes," Siddaramaiah tweeted.(ANI)

