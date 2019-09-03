Yediyurappa visits Fadnavis's residence for Ganesh darshan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa offered prayers to Lord Ganpati at his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis' residence on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi here on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, he also visited Siddhivinayak Temple in the city to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha.

CMO of Maharashtra tweeted, "Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis residence 'Varsha' for Ganesh Darshan with Karnataka DCM Dr CN Ashwathnarayan and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Maharashtra Ministers Girish Mahajan & Chandrashekhar Bawankule were present."

Both the Chief Ministers utilised the occasion to discuss measures to avoid flood situation in future in their respective states.

"Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa decide to set up a high-level committee for better dam management to avoid flood situation," CMO of Maharashtra tweet read.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which started on Monday, is a 10-day festival which celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. (ANI)

