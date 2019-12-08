Yediyurappa visits Swamy Temple in Karnataka's Dharmasthala

Daramasthala (Karnataka) [India], Dec 8 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple in Dharmasthala, Karnataka, on Sunday.
The Chief Minister performed puja at the temple.
Yediyurappa, who was sworn-in as the Chief Minister in July this year, is considered to be a religious man and is often seen at temples. (ANI)
