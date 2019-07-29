Yediyurappa withdraws power of boards and corporations

Bengaleuru (Karnataka) [India], July 29 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monsay withrdrw powers of boards and corporations in the state.

He has directed department secretaries will work as in-charges.

The move came after Yediyurappa on Monday won a vote of confidence in the Assembly.

76-year-old Yediyurappa, who was sworn in as Chief Minister on Friday after the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, sailed through comfortably with a voice vote after the strength of the Assembly was brought down by the Speaker disqualifying 14 MLAs on Sunday.

Moving the trust vote the chief minister promised not to indulge in vindictive politics and said he believes in "forget and forgive".

Yediyurappa was sworn-in as the 25th chief minister of Karnataka on July 26, following the collapse of the C (ANI)

