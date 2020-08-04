Yediyurappa's health condition stable, Siddaramaiah has high fever: Sriramulu

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 4 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's condition is stable and he is responding to COVID-19 treatment while leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has high fever and doctors are treating him, said Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Tuesday.

Sriramulu held a meeting on Tuesday with the doctors of Manipal Hospital to review the health condition of the Chief Minister and Opposition leader in Bengaluru. Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah have been admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

Earlier on Tuesday Siddaramaiah said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted himself to a hospital.

"I have been tested positive for COVID-19 and also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms and to quarantine themselves," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Yediyurappa had tested positive for coronavirus on last Sunday. A day later, that is Monday, his daughter and six members of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) also tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

