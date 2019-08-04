'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge': Israel greets India on Friendship Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): On International Day on Sunday, Israel greeted India in a unique manner. Israel Embassy in India tweeted: "Happy #FriendshipDay2019 India! May our ever-strengthening friendship & #growingpartnership touch greater heights."

Along with the tweet, the Israel embassy attached a video clip that shows several photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu shaking hands and greeting each other. The background song in the video is the 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' song from the Bollywood flick Sholay.

India and Israel share an extensive economic, military and strategic relationship that has strengthened in recent years.

Recently, an election advertisement banner, featuring the image of Modi standing with Netanyahu, was spotted in Israel.

Netanyahu was the first world leader to congratulate Modi for scripting an "impressive victory" in the 2019 General Elections and had vowed to strengthen their "great friendship" as well as bilateral ties with India.

Modi also congratulated his "dear friend" Benjamin "Bibi" Netanyahu as unofficial results projected a clear win for the right-wing leader in Israel's April 9 elections for the 21st Knesset.

This will be Netanyahu's record fifth term as the Prime Minister of Israel, once the official results are announced.

PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who is the longest-serving Israeli prime minister, is due to visit India in September. (ANI)

