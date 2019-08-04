PM Narendra Modi with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad. Photo/ANI
PM Narendra Modi with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad. Photo/ANI

'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge': Israel greets India on Friendship Day

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:07 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): On the occasion of International Friendship Day, Israel greeted India in a unique manner on Sunday. Israel Embassy in India tweeted: "Happy #FriendshipDay2019 India! May our ever-strengthening friendship & #growingpartnership touch greater heights."
Along with the tweet, the Israel embassy attached a video clip that shows several photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu shaking hands and greeting each other. The background song in the video is the 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' song from the Bollywood flick Sholay.
India and Israel share an extensive economic, military and strategic relationship that has strengthened in recent years.
Recently, an election advertisement banner, featuring the image of Modi standing with Netanyahu, was spotted in Israel.
Netanyahu was the first world leader to congratulate Modi for scripting an "impressive victory" in the 2019 General Elections and had vowed to strengthen their "great friendship" as well as bilateral ties with India.
Modi also congratulated his "dear friend" Benjamin "Bibi" Netanyahu as unofficial results projected a clear win for the right-wing leader in Israel's April 9 elections for the 21st Knesset.
This will be Netanyahu's record fifth term as the Prime Minister of Israel, once the official results are announced.
PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who is the longest-serving Israeli prime minister, is due to visit India in September. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:10 IST

Yediyurappa to hold talks with PM, BJP chief before Cabinet...

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar on Sunday said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will discuss the formation of his Cabinet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah during his upcoming visit to Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:02 IST

Bihar: 4 children die in wall collapse in Banka

Banka (Bihar) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): At least four children allegedly died while another was critically injured after a wall collapsed on them in Tilwari village area here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:54 IST

Vice President calls for strengthening library movement

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Vice President M Venkiah Naidu on Sunday called for strengthening library movement from universities to villages, which should become the people's movement like Swachh Bharat and Beti Bachao, Beti Padao programmes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:50 IST

Gujarat: 8 NDRF teams, 2 IAF helicopters carrying out rescue...

Navsari (Gujarat) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Eight National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and two Indian Air Force helicopters were deployed on Sunday to carry out rescue operations after water burst into cities as rivers swelled owing to days of incessant rains across the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:43 IST

ISRO releases video showing images captured by Chandrayaan-2

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday released a video showing images captured by the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:20 IST

TN: Aadi Festival celebrations at Parvatha Varthni Amman Shrine...

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Women in large numbers offered prayers to Goddess Parvathavarthini shrine at Ramanathaswami Temple in Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:17 IST

Goa: CM praises bill allowing women to work in night shifts

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday hailed the recent law passed by the state legislative assembly which allows women in the state to work in night shifts.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:11 IST

Students of NIT Srinagar leave for respective states

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Days after Jammu and Kashmir state government issued an advisory curtailing the stay of Amarnath Yatris and tourists in the Valley, students of National Institutes of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, who were asked to vacate the college premises, have reached

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:09 IST

Siliguri: BSF seizes cough syrup, cattle worth over Rs 3 lakh

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday seized bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup and cattle worth Rs 3,11,321 from different border areas in the intervening night of August 3 and 4.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:08 IST

Alka Lamba resigns from AAP

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Alka Lamba on Sunday resigned from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:05 IST

Bengaluru Mayor fined for using plastic, despite a ban

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Aug 4 (ANI): Bengaluru Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun was at the receiving end for flouting a campaign that she had launched herself!

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:04 IST

We don't need any coalition now: H D Kumaraswamy

Mandya (Karnataka) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): In a blow to the Congress in Karnataka, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said that JD (S) will fight the upcoming elections in the state on its own.

Read More
iocl