Yellow alert issued for Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): Yellow alert has been issued for Karnataka's Shivamogga, Chikmagalur, Hassan, and Kodagu for July 23 and 24.

Some areas of Bengaluru may receive light rainfall today, said CS Patil, Director, IMD Centre, Bengaluru.

He added that coastal areas of the state are very likely to experience rainfall from on July 23 and July 24, and that rainfall may increase July 24 onwards. Widespread rainfall is predicted for July 24th, 25th, and 26th. (ANI)