Yemeni national held for illegally staying in India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): The Hyderabad Police has arrested a Yemen national for illegally staying in India and seized illegal Indian passport and Aadhaar card from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Mubarak Bin Awad, 30, a resident of Gulzar Colony in the city, said police.

"On credible information, a person named Mubarak Bin Awad, 30, a resident of Yemen has been arrested yesterday under charges of Section 420 IPC, Section 12 of Passport Act 1967, Section 14 (a) of Foreigners Act 1946," a police official said on Wednesday.

"He was staying illegally in India for the last few months after his visa expired. He obtained Indian passport, Aadhaar card and voter ID by submitting false documents," he said. (ANI)

