Yes Bank case: CBI files chargesheet against Rana Kapoor, others

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, Kapil Rajesh Wadhawan, Dheeraj Rajesh Wadhawan and Roshni Kapoor in the court of Special Judge, CBI City Sessions Court here.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier filed a charge sheet in connection with Yes Bank scam against Rana Kapoor, his wife and daughters before a special PMLA court in Mumbai.

At that time, ED sources said that the charge sheet is filed against Rana Kapoor and his four family members on charges of money laundering to the tune of around Rs 5,500 crore. (ANI)

