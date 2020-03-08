Yes Bank-crisis: SC lawyer writes to CBI seeking FIR against Rana Kapoor, RBI, Finance Ministry staff

New Delhi [India], Mar 7 (ANI): Ajay Agrawal, an advocate in the Supreme Court and petitioner in the Bofors scam, has written a letter to the Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) asking him to immediately register FIRs against officials of the RBI, Ministry of Finance and others involved in the Yes Bank matter.



"I am enclosing the press clippings of various newspapers vide which it has been mentioned that Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor has looted crores of rupees of innocents. It is also mentioned in the press reports that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing into the allegations," read the letter by Agrawal.



Highlighting that the Yes Bank crisis would not have taken place without the involvement of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) staff and the staff of the Ministry of Finance, he said, "ED does not have the power to carry out an investigation under the Indian Panel Code (IPC). The entire looting and plundering cannot happen without active criminal connivance of the staff of RBI, Ministry of Finance especially the Banking Division Staff and others."



"All the above noted entered into a criminal conspiracy along with Rana Kapoor and others to cause wrongful loss to thousands of persons and wrongful gain to Rana Kapoor and others," he added in his letter.



"From the above, it clearly appears that a criminal case can be made out against all these above-mentioned people, under various sections of IPC and accordingly an FIR/RC may be registered in this case and all related documents may be seized immediately before they are destroyed," said Agrawal.



On Thursday, the RBI said a moratorium has been imposed on Yes Bank, stressing that the bank's financial capability has undergone a steady decline largely due to the inability of the bank to raise capital.



During the period of moratorium, the Yes Bank Ltd will not, without the permission in writing of the Reserve Bank of India, make in the aggregate, payment to a depositor of a sum exceeding Rs 50,000 lying to his credit in any savings, current or any other deposit account. (ANI)

