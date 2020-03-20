Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor sent to judicial custody till April 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): A special court of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday sent Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor to judicial custody till April 2.

This comes just days after a special court on March 16 extended the ED custody of Kapoor up to March 20.

Kapoor was produced before the special court at the end of his five-day custody. The Yes bank founder was arrested by the investigative agency on March 7.

Kapoor was handed over to the ED till March 11 by a Mumbai court.

While making a request for five-day custody of Kapoor, the ED made a "verbal submission" to the court detailing the alleged financial irregularities of Yes Bank and DHFL.

Last week, the RBI suspended the board of directors at India's fourth-largest private bank. (ANI)

