'Yet to feel slightest discomfort since 1st shot': Vardhan after receiving second COVID-19 vaccine dose

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare along with his wife Nutan Goel were administered the second dose of indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine 'Covaxin' at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute on Tuesday.

They were administered the second dose after 28 days. The Union Health Minister and his wife took the first dose of Covaxin on March 2.

Appealing every eligible person to get vaccinated, especially in light of the recent decision to extend vaccination to everyone aged above 45 years of age, Vardhan said, "We are yet to feel the slightest discomfort since our first dose."

He also reviewed the provisions for AEFI (Adverse Events Following Immunization) monitoring incorporated in the protocol and the abysmally low proportion of beneficiaries reporting AEFI.



He reiterated, "all vaccines are absolutely safe, immunogenic and effective."

Addressing the concerns about individuals reporting corona infection post their vaccination, he said: "These cases are extremely rare. Antibodies take two weeks to be fully developed after the second dose of the vaccine which provides a window for infection. This takes us to our earlier appeal of strict adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) regardless of the vaccination exercise."

He added that COVID infection in those who are vaccinated would be very mild and would not progress to an advanced stage.



Assuring everyone on the Central Government's vigilance of the second surge of COVID cases being reported across the country, Vardhan observed, "This situation is a grim reflection of the callous attitude of people in following COVID appropriate behaviour. Following these norms along with participation in vaccination are the key pillars in our Jan Andolan against COVID."

He said that essentials in controlling the disease trajectory like the 'Test, Track and Treat' strategy are now well known along with clinical procedures to treat patients of severe COVID.



On the current CO VID-19 situation in the country, he said that the fatality rate stands at just 1.34 per cent while the country's recovery rate is the highest in the world. He also mentioned that for the 46 districts reporting cases, around 400 districts have been free of COVID -- 187 districts with no fresh cases in 7 days, 84 districts in 14 days, 20 districts in 21 days and 139 districts in 28 days. (ANI)