Yoga camp organised for doctors, nurses at COVID isolation centre in Kolkata

By Ujjwal Roy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 20 (ANI): A Scouts and Guides unit organised a yoga camp for doctors and nurses working in a COVID isolation centre in Kolkata on Sunday.

Bharat Scouts and Guides has been providing yoga training to healthcare professionals at a COVID isolation centre in North Kolkata.



"This camp is very beneficial for us. We do not have much time for taking care of ourselves on COVID duty. As the yoga classes have been started here, we can now manage time in between and perform the exercise together. Yoga not just improves our physical health but also mental health. We feel energised after doing Yoga," Soni Singh, a nursing trainee told ANI.



The yoga session is being organised for an hour in the evening every day. Bharat Scouts and Guides volunteers said they organise yoga camps every year to make awareness among people.

"The yoga camp is being organised to keep the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers fit and healthy. Our frontline warriors have been working day and night to serve patients especially during the time of the COVID pandemic. The yoga sessions can help them reduce their stress. Everybody should do yoga to stay mentally and physically healthy and fit," Yoga Master Sailesh Kumar Sonkar told ANI. (ANI)

