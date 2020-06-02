Yoga camps being organised for policemen in UP's Moradabad

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): Special yoga camps have been organised for police personnel and their families in the district in order to strengthen their immunity amid COVID-19 outbreak and also help reduce stress levels.

The yoga camp is held between 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Most of them believe that yoga is important, especially for policemen, in order to stay healthy. Many felt that the programme will strengthen their immunity and keep them healthy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Indraveer Singh, Incharge of Police Line, Moradabad said, "The policemen are working as corona warriors, so this programme has been organised to strengthen their immunity."



"I am feeling really good by performing yoga today. Doing yoga keeps our mind healthy," said sub-inspector Vinod Tyagi.



A family member of a policeman said, "I'm feeling very good doing yoga and one should do yoga every day."



Ritu Narang, the yoga teacher undertaking the classes said, "The police are coronavirus warriors and are constantly on duty for us. Doing yoga strengthens the immune system and coronavirus isn't a threat to a strong immune system." (ANI)



