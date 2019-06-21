PM Narendra Modi performing yoga along with nearly 30,000 people at an event in Ranchi on Friday. (Photo/Twitter@NarendraModi)
Yoga day celebrated with enthusiasm, PM performs asanas with 30,000 people in Ranchi

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:34 IST

New Delhi (India), Jun 21 (ANI): The fifth International Day of Yoga was celebrated with enthusiasm and zeal in India and many parts of the world with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing asanas along with nearly 30,000 people at an event in Ranchi.

From icy heights to on board naval ships, personnel of the armed and paramilitary forces carried out yoga exercises. Thousands of young and old joined the various events to mark the day.

At the Prabaht Tara ground in Ranchi, Modi urged the world to embrace yoga by making it part of daily routine, asserting that the focus must be wellness as well as protection from illness.

He noted that yoga is beyond the distinction of age, colour, caste, creed, rich and poor.

"We should get knowledge about yoga, the way we keep updating our phone. Yoga is discipline, dedication, and it has to be followed throughout your life. Yoga belongs to everyone and everyone belongs to yoga," Modi said.

Home Minister Amit Shah participated in a yoga event along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Rewari, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended a yoga session at Rajpath in New Delhi. Several other Union ministers besides governors and chief ministers also joined functions on the occasion.

Newly elected Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took part in a function at the Parliament House complex along with MPs.

At a gathering here, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar performed yoga along with as many as 250 diplomats including over 50 ambassadors from 56 countries and representatives of seven organisations.

He said yoga events at iconic landmarks across the globe have taken place with the participation of dignitaries, celebrities and people from all walks of life.

The Pakistan government tweeted, "The benefits of yoga provide both instant gratification and lasting transformation. In the fitness world, both are extremely important. Yoga can change your physical and mental capacity quickly while preparing the mind and body for long-term health."

Chinese Army personnel participated in joint yoga sessions with the Indian Army troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the eastern border. The sessions took place at Nathu La in Sikkim, Bumla and Wanchai Damai in Arunachal Pradesh.

In Colombo, Sri Lankan President Maitripala Sirisena lauded Modi for his efforts to bring the "common heritage" of India and the island nation to the international stage. He also shared a video in which he could be seen performing various asanas including vriksasana and bhujangasana.

Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the Prime Minister's vision of "New India" on the yoga day by sharing the pictures of Army's dog squad imitating yoga postures performed by the trainers with a sarcastic jibe -- New India -- on top of his post.

Battling bone-chilling cold, Indian Army personnel performed yoga at Siachen glacier, the highest battlefield in the world.  Men and women from Indo Tibetan Border Police, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force and Assam Rifles performed asanas at various locations. While BSF and ITBP troops carried out stretching and bending exercises in high-altitude areas, officers and personnel of the Navy took part in functions on board warships including a submarine. 

It was the Prime Minister who, during his first address at the UN General Assembly in 2014, had proposed marking of the day on June 21 which was unanimously accepted by member countries. (ANI)

