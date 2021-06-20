Yoga gift of India's rich cultural, civilisational heritage, says Om Birla

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Greeting the people on the eve of International Day of Yoga, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called yoga a gift of India's rich cultural and civilisational heritage.

"Yoga is a gift of our rich cultural and civilisational heritage. It is not only a physical activity but it also awakens our cosmic consciousness and connects us to divine power. Yoga bridges humanity with nature and, thus, paves way for a balanced environment and a peaceful world," said Birla in a statement.

Speaking on the theme for International Day of Yoga, 2021, Birla said that the theme-- 'Yoga for Wellness'-- is relevant in the context of the COVID-19 situation.

"Yoga, as a complete process in itself, revitalises our physical and mental health and develops our overall health and personality," he added.

Birla also encouraged people to make yoga a part of their daily routine for a healthier life.

The 7th International Day of Yoga comes up at a time when the world is fighting COVID-19. In view of the restrictions on congregational activities, the lead event of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2021 will be a televised programme, scheduled to begin at 6.30 am which will include the address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

IDY over the years has not only boosted Yoga's popularity, but also expanded its geographical presence by inspiring its adoption in several new territories. (ANI)